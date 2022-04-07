CM wants work on New Peshawar Valley City launched

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the relevant officials to complete all the prerequisites to launch physical work on the New Peshawar Valley City Project.

He issued the orders while chairing a meeting that reviewed progress on the project, said a handout.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Local Government Mian Shakeel Ahmad, Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsud, Peshawar Development Authority director-general and others attended the meeting.

Briefing on the progress so far made on the project, participants were informed that work on the feasibility study, planning and detailed design of the project was in progress.

The process would be completed by May this year whereas the preliminary zoning plan of the housing scheme has already been prepared.

It was told that the acquisition of land under the land-sharing formula was in process. The participants were informed that 286 application forms had been issued to landowners for the acquisition of land so far.

The relevant deputy commissioners had completed verification of 6,571 Kanal of land. The recruitment for important positions, including Project Manager, was in the final stages.

It was decided to issue intimation letters of developed plots to the landowners during the next week under the land-sharing formula.

The chief minister termed the New Peshawar Valley City Project of vital importance to meet the residential requirements of a rapidly growing population in the provincial capital.

He hoped the project would not only meet the residential requirements but also be helpful to ensure the protection of agricultural lands in Peshawar and its adjacent areas.

Mahmood Khan directed the officials concerned to ensure physical progress on the project according to the stipulated timelines.

He directed them to complete the recruitment process for the Project Management Unit within the set time period so that the project could be implemented without any delay.