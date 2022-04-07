PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. - The News/File

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted on Wednesday if it takes 30 seconds to pull off a coup, it should take 30 seconds to undo a coup, adding, justice delayed is justice denied.

Bilawal lamented: "After last week’s constitutional breakdown in Islamabad, today (Wednesday) Punjab deputy speaker was locked out of assembly on the day of voting for Chief Minister. Barbered wire (placed) around people’s house,” he said.

"None of Imran Khan’s desperate measures can save him now. His government is gone and selected raj is over. The people are watching, history will record how he was brought in undemocratically and on his way out, he set the constitution on fire," he added.