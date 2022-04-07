Impartiality doubtful: NSC members must inform nation of facts, says Fazl

Fazlur Rehman reading out communique after the meeting of the joint opposition on April 6, 2022. - Screengrab of a local TV.

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Democratic Movement and chief of the JUIF Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday that the combined opposition was demanding that the ruling of National Assembly's Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri be repealed.

"The National Security Committee is required to inform the nation of the real facts so that the country can be saved from chaos and anarchy,” he said while reading out the joint communique after the meeting of the combined opposition.

"The unconstitutional ruling of the Deputy Speaker is an attack on the basis of democracy, which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances as it is part of a conspiracy to impose the presidential system and dictatorship on the country," he said while addressing a press conference after the midnight meeting of the combined opposition, including President PMLN Shehbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and other leaders.

President PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the combined opposition had decided to observe the Constitution Day on Friday i.e. nationwide protest on Friday against the attack on the Constitution and also to observe Youme-e-Nijat from the selected government.

He demanded the ruling of National Assembly's Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri be repealed. “The unconstitutional ruling of the Deputy Speaker is an attack on the basis of democracy which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said. He demanded those responsible for attacking the constitution should be identified and given an exemplary punishment, so that no one would dare do so in future.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the combined opposition condemned the unconstitutional attitude of the Speaker Punjab Assembly and the way in which the democratic mandate was being trampled in the largest province of Pakistan, which is a very dangerous act and move for the Federation of Pakistan. He said the perception of support for the National Security Committee by the Imran government in support of the continuous fake foreign conspiracy was worrying as 197 members were declared traitors.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the meeting termed the rejection of the no-confidence motion by the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and Imran Niazi government in the National Assembly as unconstitutional and the denial of voting as an attack on the Constitution and Parliament. He said the combined opposition parties reiterated their commitment to go to great lengths to safeguard Pakistan's federal parliamentary system.

He said the unconstitutional ruling of the deputy speaker is an attack on the basis of democracy, which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. “It is part of a conspiracy to impose a presidential system and impose dictatorship on the country,” he said. He said the claims about impartiality are doubtful and reiterated the demand of the combined opposition that the security official members of the National Security Committee should clarify their position with regard to the letter and NSC's stance on it. “We want that they should clarify their position,” he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the non-completion of the process of the no-confidence motion is tantamount to treason with the Constitution. “It is an attack on the parliamentary democracy and could not be tolerated,” he said. He said it was a part of the conspiracy against the parliamentary system to impose the presidential form of government and it could not be accepted.

Fazl said the demand for elections was theirs. "You brought this letter to sabotage the majority of us," he said. He said the Supreme Court was not enough for them as we will go to the people's court. "We respect the court but have the right to disagree with it,” he said.

According to sources, during the consultation meeting, Fazlur Rehman gave the proposal for nationwide protest and told the meeting that JUIF has given the call for nationwide protests and rallies against the violation of Constitution on Friday.

Sources said Fazl was of the view in the meeting that other opposition parties should also be a part of their protest as they have to uphold the constitution and law successfully in any case. Sources said Maulana Fazl told the meeting that the combined opposition will oppose any unconstitutional move.

The combined opposition gathered at the residence of President PDM and Chief JUIF Maulana Fazlur Rehman included President PMLN Shehbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, Ahsan Iqbal, Zahid Hamid, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Mariam Aurangzeb. From the PPP came former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and Syed Naveed Qamar besides chief of JWP Shahzain Bugti, MQM-Pakistan's Aamir Khan, chief of BNP (Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal, chief of PKMAP Mahmood Khan Achackzai, Aslam Bhootani, Mian Ifthikhar of ANP, Khalid Magsi of BAP and Moshin Dawar of the NDM.

The PPP was represented by former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and Syed Naveed Qamar in the absence of former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.