MQMP forced into coalition with PTI in 2018, claims Subzwari

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement was forced into a coalition with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government after the general elections of 2018, said MQM Senator Faisal Subzwari.

He said that the PTI didn’t even have the power to even win a single seat from Karachi. As for their agreement with the PTI, President Arif Alvi signed it, which was about the basic issues of urban areas of Sindh.

Subzwari was addressing the party’s general workers meeting at a park adjacent to MQM-P’s central office in Bahadurabad on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, he pointed out how there were delays on the part of the federal government in meeting the contents of the agreement due to which they resigned from the federal cabinet.

On March 9, he said, the prime minister came to their Bahadurabad office but didn’t mention anything regarding any international conspiracy on the no-confidence move. On March 29, the governor Sindh and former PTI defense minister Pervez Khattak met with the MQM leader in Parliament Lodges and even then there was no mention of the international conspiracy.



He said how they’re being blamed for betraying the PTI. He said that they didn’t do anything behind the curtains. The federal government has started arresting their workers and central executive committee’s members. He said that if anyone enters our home, one should not forget that their homes are also in the same city.

He said they inked an agreement with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led provincial government for the rights of their people. All the political parties of the country signed the agreement. The PPP agreed it made a mistake over fake domicile issue and announced to constitute a commission and had also agreed to have a government job quota on 40-60 percent basis, so that the children of urban Sindh could get their rights.

He said that the MQM-P has also inked an agreement with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) over a fresh census. No other political party managed to have inked an agreement of this nature with any government.

Convener MQM-P Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, addressing the general workers meeting, said that the party never in history had its demands met as much they have met in their agreement with the PPP.

As for other parties’ agreement with the PPP, he said, those parties who cannot even win the seat of a councillor were inking agreements with the provincial-led PPP. He said that if need be, there will be new provinces in Punjab as well as Sindh.