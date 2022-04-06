Karachi United emerge victorious in Ramzan Football

KARACHI: Karachi United were off to a solid start when they downed Khan Brothers 2-1 in their Group A opener of the Naya Nazimabad Ramzan Floodlight Football tournament here at the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Ground on Monday night.

It was a fast-paced show with either sides making frantic efforts to take an upper hand. Karachi United went ahead in the 12th minute through a fine goal from Junaid Ahmed and at half time KU were leading 1-0.

In the second half both sides played tough football and it were again KU who doubled their lead when substitute Amir Mubarak struck for them in the 75th minute.

Khan Brothers, who belong to District Football Association Thatta, reduced the deficit in the 88th minute through Zeeshan Saeed. Burma Afridi were scheduled to face National Shaheen on Tuesday night. The game starts at 11pm in the night.

In the event 12 teams are featuring which have been placed in four groups with the top one outfit from each pool qualifying for the semi-finals. A total of 15 matches will be held in the event being held for the second time in a row.