Pak squash players to feature in six international events

KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash players will feature in a number of international events in the US, Canada, and Qatar this month.
According to details, Farhan Hashmi and Ibrahim Noorani will play the $5000 Rochester Proam scheduled in the United States from April 6-10.
Saeed Abdul got entry in the $10,000 Canadian Open scheduled in Canada from April 11-15.
Asim Khan, Noor Zaman, Farhan Zaman, and Ahsan Ayaz will feature in the $5000 QSF-2 in Doha, Qatar from April 18-21.
Hamza Khan, Karamtullah Khan, and Ibrahim Noorani will play the $10,000 Life Time Atlanta Open in the United States from April 20-24.
Hamza Sharif is the only player from Pakistan in the $10,000 Qualico Manitoba Open to be held in Canada from April 20-24.
Saeed Abdul, Farhan Hashmi, Faizan Khan, Mehran Javed, Ali Bukhari will appear in the $3000 Setanta Edmonton Squash Club Open scheduled in Canada from April 21-24.
