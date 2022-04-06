 
close
Wednesday April 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Iran shrine stabbing kills cleric, wounds two others

By AFP
April 06, 2022

TEHRAN: An attacker stabbed to death an Iranian cleric on Tuesday and wounded two others, one of them seriously, in the shrine city of Mashhad, officials and state media said. The assailant and four suspected accomplices were arrested after the bloody attack in the Imam Reza shrine’s courtyard, said Mohammad-Hossein Doroudi.

Comments