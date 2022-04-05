 
Tuesday April 05, 2022
Hyderabad police seize 6-kg heroin

April 05, 2022

SUKKUR: The Hyderabad Police have seized at least six kilogram drugs (heroin) that recovered from an auto rickshaw on Monday. Reports said the police had stopped a suspicious auto rickshaw at Bacha Band in Hyderabad and during the search, they recovered six kilogram heroin, while the driver, identified as Zulqarnain Haider, was also arrested.

