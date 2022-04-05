Court dismisses FIA plea for cancelling Shehbaz’s bail

LAHORE: The Special Court Central on Monday dismissed a plea of the Federal Investigation Agency, seeking cancelation of the bail of PMLN President Shehabz Sharif in a case of alleged money laundering of Rs 25 billion against the Shehbaz family.

The court, after turning down the FIA plea, summoned Shehbaz and others for framing charges against them in the case on April 11. The court granted one-time exemption to Shehbaz from personal appearance due to his engagements in the apex court.

The FIA had moved the court, seeking cancelation of the bail of Shehbaz, arguing that no legal provision is available that gives concession to an accused to be absent from court at the bail stage.

Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court and marked his attendance. As the proceedings commenced on Monday, Shehbaz’s counsel submitted an application seeking exemption for his client from personal appearance as the opposition leader is busy with the Supreme Court of Pakistan following the ongoing constitutional crisis.

However, the FIA prosecutor opposed this stance, arguing that the apex court has not summoned Shehbaz in person in any matter. He produced a copy of the SC order on which Shehbaz’s counsel raised the question how the copy could be considered a valid document. The FIA prosecutor said the court may pass an order for registering an FIR against him if it proves false.

Shehbaz’s counsel implored the court that his client has to file a petition in the SC regarding the prevailing constitutional crisis over a no-confidence motion. Shedding light on the FIA fresh bail cancellation application, the counsel argued that it is interesting that the authority has taken notice of the application which the FIA submitted two days before on the ground that no legal provision is available that gives concession to an accused to be absent from court at the bail stage. He prayed to the court that his client be granted exemption from the personal appearance.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 – financial fraud, impersonation and forgery – of the PPC and Sections 5(2) and 5(3) – criminal misconduct. Suleman is in the United Kingdom.