UAE CG visits Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital Larkana

SUKKUR: The UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rumaithi visited Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital (SZWH) of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana. The Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital was built by the then Dubai ruler Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.

Addressing on the occasion, Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rumaithi said UAE is trying to build more hospitals in Pakistan, especially in Sindh, and few them have already been established in Karachi and Khairpur. Director General Health Services Sindh Dr Muhammad Juman Bhutto said the provincial government is trying to facilitate outdoor patients coming from far-flung areas of Sindh, Balochistan and lower parts of Punjab. He said the golden jubilee of the hospital would be celebrated after two years. .