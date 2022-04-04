Iranian women in film industry slam sexual violence

TEHRAN: Over 250 women working in Iran’s film industry have signed a statement condemning what they call "systematic" sexual harassment and demanding a committee address the issue.
People in power in Iranian cinema are known to exploit their positions "to bully, threaten, insult, humiliate and assault women," they charged. "Acts of violence are systematic," said the statement signed by some of Iran’s most prominent actresses, film directors and producers.
"We condemn any violence and sexual harassment in the workplace, and to end it, we call for serious legal consequences for the violators." Iranian cinema is well-known around the world, as many of the country’s movies have screened at film festivals and won international awards.
KABUL: An explosion in the centre of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday killed one person and wounded at least 59...
JOS, Nigeria: At least seven people have been killed in the Nigerian state of Plateau where tit-for-tat violence...
JUBA: In a major breakthrough, South Sudan’s rival leaders sealed an agreement Sunday on a key military provision of...
SINGAPORE: Hundreds of protesters in tightly controlled Singapore staged a rare demonstration against the death...
BUDAPEST: Nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban faced a tough challenge with a united opposition in an...
SEOUL: North Korea blasted the South Korean defence minister on Sunday for "reckless" remarks about Seoul’s ability...
Comments