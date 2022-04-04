COAS offers funeral prayers for soldiers martyred in Congo crash

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday offered funeral prayers of martyred officers and soldiers who embraced Shahadat in
a helicopter crash at United Nations Mission Congo here at Chaklala Garrison.
The COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, serving and retired military personnel including UN officials and relatives of Shuhada (martyrs) attended the funeral prayers, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
