Democracy damaged: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that rejection of no-confidence resolution in the National Assembly had damaged democracy in the country. Talking to a news channel, he said Article-5 of the Constitution was misinterpreted in Sunday’s Parliament session.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the hope that Supreme Court would address the matter amicably. He defended his recent statement “beggars cannot be selectors”, saying this is not the first time he has made such a statement. He has been raising this issue continuously.

The PMLN president said in a press conference soon after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s question-and-answer session with the nation, “We are taking loans one after the other, we have to break these chains, but it is easy to break them.” He said, “I don’t care about Imran Khan’s nonsense. If the country is not economically strong, its independence has no meaning.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan has not yet become financially independent. Giving the example of Germany and Japan, he said, “Both countries were defeated in World War II, but they have achieved their positions through hard work.”

Shehbaz Sharif also targeted PM Imran Khan fiercely. He said, “A case of sedition should be registered against Imran first. He has damaged the pride of the country. If politicians indulge in treason and patriotism, the matter gets out of hand. Imran Khan is trying to divide the country instead of giving up.