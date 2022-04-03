 
Sunday April 03, 2022
Tehran slams US for ‘preventing entry’ of Iranian singer

By AFP
April 03, 2022

Tehran: Tehran on Saturday criticised Washington for "preventing the entry" of Iranian singer Alireza Ghorbani to the US, after he was reportedly interrogated and had his visa cancelled.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that Ghorbani was travelling to California to perform at a concert in the city of Irvine celebrating the Persian new year, or Nowruz. But on March 25, US border patrol officers at Toronto Airport in Canada reportedly interrogated him and cancelled his US visa, preventing him from travelling.

