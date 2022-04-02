Larkana Leopards clinch Sindh Super League Football title

KARACHI: Ahsan Ali hit the lone goal in the second half as Larkana Leopards were crowned champions when they defeated Lyari Fighters 1-0 in the final of the Sindh Super League (SSL) football tournament here at the Peoples Sports Complex on Friday.

It was a hard-fought game with both sides making frantic efforts to get onto the score-sheet. Lyari Fighters kept penetrating but Larkana Leopards countered them strongly at every stage. Larkana Leopards coach Mohammad Javed was happy with his team's solid performance during the tournament. "We played with solid plans and that paid dividends,' Javed told 'The News'.

"The main thing behind our achievement was our top selection and good preparation. I had told my high-ups if anybody interfered in my affairs I would not coach the team. We selected top boys and then held a 15-day training camp at Jacobabad and worked very hard on fitness," Javed said.

"In Karachi we worked on tactical aspects and its result is before you. We did not lose any game in the event which is a great achievement," Javed said.

He credited international players for the outcome. "The role of international players was very important. It was team work which helped in the end," said Javed, also an SSGC coach.

Lyari Fighters coach Hassan Baloch was not happy with the way his team conceded the goal. "It was a soft goal which we should not have conceded," Hasan told 'The News'.

"We dominated the entire final but it was unfortunate that we conceded the goal in the end," Hasan said. However, he coach was happy with the overall performance of his brigade. "The team performed brilliantly," said Hasan, also a former Pakistan senior team assistant coach.

In the event, ten teams showcased their worth. They had been divided into two groups.