NC chief meets FIFA president in Doha

KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik has held a meeting with the FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Doha and discussed with him Pakistan’s football matters.

Infantino is hopeful that football in Pakistan will again come on track.

Meanwhile, NC’s delegation also held meeting with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa in Doha.

An NC statement said on Friday that AFC is ready to play a role in the restoration of Pakistan football.

A source told ‘The News’ that the AFC chief knows everything about Pakistan’s football matters.

NC said that AFC has promised NC its all out support. It said that Sheikh Salman has expressed best wishes for Pakistan football future.

The NC delegation also attended a luncheon held by the president of Qatar Football Association Sheikh Hammad Bin Khalifa.

Haroon Malik said that they are excited to restore Pakistan’s football under the patronage of the FIFA and the AFC.

NC delegation includes Shahid Khokhar and Haris Azmat.

The delegation attended FIFA Congress on Thursday in Doha and also was scheduled to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup draws ceremony on Friday evening.

On Thursday FIFA Congress voted in favour of restoring Pakistan’s membership once the pertinent matters have been resolved.

A source in the NC delegation told ‘The News’ that both FIFA and AFC want Pakistan’s membership restored as soon as possible so that the players do not suffer more.

It has been learnt that the PFF election matters did not come under discussion in meetings with the chiefs of FIFA and AFC.