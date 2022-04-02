No-confidence motion: Speaker issues production orders for MNA Ali Wazir

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Friday issued production orders for Ali Wazir, Member of the House from North Waziristan, to enable him to attend proceedings of the Lower House of the Parliament.

Following the production orders, the independent MNA from NA-50, who is currently in the custody of law enforcement agencies in Karachi, would be able to participate in voting on the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, scheduled in the National Assembly on Sunday (tomorrow).

The Speaker issued production orders under Rule 108 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007. In written orders, the Speaker directed the federal secretary interior and Sindh Home Department to produce Ali Wazir before Sergeant-At-Arms at the commencement of each sitting.

Earlier this week, the opposition submitted a request to the Speaker’s office for the issuance of a production order for the detained parliamentarian.