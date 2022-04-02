Jugnu Mohsin’s mother passes away

LAHORE: Syeda Satwat Mohsin, mother of MPA Jugnu Mohsin, wife of Syed Muhammad Mohsin Kirmani, sister of renowned industrialist Syed Baber Ali and mother-in-law of former chief minister and analyst Najam Sethi, passed away. She was 93. Funeral prayers for her will be held today (Saturday) at Shergarh Town, Okara.