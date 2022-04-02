Marks improvement: PBCC amends policy of 9 exam boards

LAHORE: In what could be termed a pro-student move, Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has amended improvement of grade/marks policy of all the nine exam boards of Punjab.

Under the revised policy, Matric and Intermediate candidates from any of the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) of Punjab would be able to avail four examination opportunities to improve their grade/marks within a period of three years. In the past, there was just one opportunity for them to improve their grade/marks within a period of two years.

A notification in this regard was issued by the PBCC on March 31. Sources in the PBCC said that BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali took personal interest in the issue faced by the students and played his role being a member of the PBCC.

While the revised policy is for the benefit of every candidate, it will particularly help candidates of Grade “E” or “D” as such candidates are unable to even apply for admission to universities. Now under the revised policy, the candidates appearing to improve their overall Grade “E” or "D” are allowed to avail four chances within three years till the achievement of an overall Grade “C” (50% marks).

As per the revised policy, a candidate will be provided with four examination opportunities in current/prevalent syllabi within a period of three years after having passed the SSC (Matric) or HSSC (Intermediate) Examination in the same subjects/group in which he/she previously passed the examination subject to the condition that he/she has not attained the higher qualification during this period.

However, it will be the choice of a candidate whether he/she appears for improvement of marks in any subject/subjects or part I or II or as a whole with the condition that the candidate can avail these four chances mentioned above till the improvement of the actual result within three years. Once the result of the candidate is improved, he/she will not be allowed to appear again.

It is pertinent to mention here that the candidates appearing for improvement after a gap of two years from the year of the passing of SSC/HSSC will have to provide an affidavit that he/she has not attained the higher qualification. The result cards and certificate issued by the BISEs would reflect the number of attempts a candidate has availed for improving his/her marks.

Meanwhile the PBCC in its meeting on Friday approved the schedule to accept the application forms of SSC/HSSC of the candidates to avail improvement chance/opportunity. The schedule for receipt of the admission form with a single fee starts from April 1 to 15 for the year 2022, said the notification.