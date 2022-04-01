Awareness sessions on Covid conclude in Khyber

BARA: Awareness sessions on Covid-19, organized by a non-governmental organisation Community Resilience Activity (CRA)-North, concluded in Khyber district on Thursday.

The sessions were conducted in all three tehsils of Khyber district while the closing ceremony was held at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Dogra in Bara tehsil.

Tehsildar Bara Danish Khan, Dr Abdul Karim, Dr Siddique Afridi, CRA officials, Khidmat Khalq Committee Shalobar president Sajid Khan and Sipah president Sheikh Gul Afridi also attended the concluding ceremony.

The speakers said the Covid-19 had not only affected people’s jobs but also paralysed society economically, socially and financially.

“The CRA-North events focuses on resolving local issues and conflicts in the remote border areas affected by extremism in the newly merged tribal districts,” Dr Abdul Karim explained.

The speakers said that not only Pakistan was affected by coronavirus but the entire world suffered.

Dr Abdul Karim said safety measures and awareness campaigns contributed to containing the contagion.