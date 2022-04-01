Awareness sessions on Covid conclude in Khyber

BARA: Awareness sessions on Covid-19, organized by a non-governmental organisation Community Resilience Activity (CRA)-North, concluded in Khyber district on Thursday.
The sessions were conducted in all three tehsils of Khyber district while the closing ceremony was held at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Dogra in Bara tehsil.
Tehsildar Bara Danish Khan, Dr Abdul Karim, Dr Siddique Afridi, CRA officials, Khidmat Khalq Committee Shalobar president Sajid Khan and Sipah president Sheikh Gul Afridi also attended the concluding ceremony.
The speakers said the Covid-19 had not only affected people’s jobs but also paralysed society economically, socially and financially.
“The CRA-North events focuses on resolving local issues and conflicts in the remote border areas affected by extremism in the newly merged tribal districts,” Dr Abdul Karim explained.
The speakers said that not only Pakistan was affected by coronavirus but the entire world suffered.
Dr Abdul Karim said safety measures and awareness campaigns contributed to containing the contagion.
PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting on development and administrative matters of Charsadda district was held under the...
MANSEHRA: A woman voter died of suffocation inside a polling station in the Ghandian area and the polling of the...
MANSEHRA: A woman on Thursday allegedly kidnapped an 18-day-old baby boy after taking him to a nearby basic health...
PESHAWAR: An awareness-raising seminar and a subsequent walk on the importance of precautionary measures for Covid-19...
PESHAWAR: The Shuhada and Majrooheen Forum, Peshawar, has reiterated the demand to hold a judicial probe into the...
SWABI: Tauseef H. Farooqi, Chairman, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority , agreed to establish collaboration...
Comments