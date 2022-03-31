Interim bail of SP traffic approved in lady constable murder case

Islamabad: The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ), Islamabad Sikandar Khan has approved interim bail of Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Arif Hussain Shah allegedly involved in the killing of a 20-year-old lady constable, Iqra Nazir. The SP (Traffic) has been directed to appear before the court again on April 1, 2022.

Nazir Ahmed, father of Iqra, and her mother, Mehjabeen have already given a written statement that SP (Traffic) Arif Hussain Shah is totally innocent in this case. We don’t want to register an FIR against anyone because our daughter committed suicide, they said.

Similarly, Mehwish Bibi, the sister of Iqra also made a similar kind of statement on social media. After the refusal of the father, mother, and other blood relations of Iqra, Aabpara Police Station became a complainant and registered FIR against unknown persons. The FIR against unknown persons was registered on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Aabpara Asim Zedi.

The Aabpara police registered the case on preliminary investigation report on the order of the IGP (Islamabad) and started an investigation under the supervision of the DIG (Operations).

During the initial investigation, it surfaced that lady constable, Iqra, who was posted at Police HQ, Islamabad, visited the residence of SP (Traffic) Syed Arif Hussain Shah on Friday, at 11 a.m. and

later died under mysterious circumstances, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic, Islamabad Syed Arif Hussain Shah told ‘The News’ that police cannot arrest me without a post-mortem report of Iqra. Some of the police high-ups have become personal with me and trying to trap me in this case but I am fully confident because I am innocent. The post-mortem report will tell each and everything, he claimed. He also claimed that Iqra died in hospital rather in his house because she consumed poisonous tablets.