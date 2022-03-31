 
Thursday March 31, 2022
Australian squad clears Covid tests

By Our Correspondent
March 31, 2022

LAHORE: All the members of the Australia white-ball squad including the supporting staff have tested negative for Covid-19, reported Cricket Australia (CA) here Wednesday.

In a statement CA said that all the players and support staff for the white-ball series against Pakistan underwent Covid-19 tests after the conclusion of the first ODI. The members then again tested for the widely spread virus in the morning of Wednesday and all the members of the squad have returned negative results.

