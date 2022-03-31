Conspiracy theories

This refers to the article, ‘Not without evidence’ by Nasim Zehra (March 29). The writer discusses the present political situation of the country which can change at any given moment and has raised many valid questions on the topic of the ‘threat’ from foreign powers. We are fond of making mountains out of molehills. If the threat is true, the government should take people into confidence and disclose its contents and the ‘powers’ involved.
It has become a fashion to blame foreign hands for hatching conspiracies against us, even though Pakistan doesn’t need any foreign hand to destabilise it – its politicians are sufficient. The prime minister’s reaction to the statement of the EU envoys too could have been avoided if he had left the matter to the foreign ministry. Moreover, since the US has completed its exit from Afghanistan, Pakistan now matters little as far as the US is concerned. The prime minister should provide evidence of foreign involvement in the no-confidence motion. Otherwise, it will affect his credibility and reputation.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
