40-bed children’s emergency room set up in Mayo

LAHORE:A modernised 40-bed children’s emergency room (ER) has been set up in Mayo Hospital by ChildLife Foundation with the partnership of the Punjab government.

The government’s partnership with ChildLife Foundation has resulted in the modernisation of the emergency room. Hospital MS Dr Munir Ahmed, AMS Dr Bakht Yawar and the media conducted a tour to the facility.

Dr Ahmed praised ChildLife for providing critical care to children. “It is heartening to see that not only the physicians but also the administrative staff in the ER are capable of responding to life-threatening cases appropriately and timely,” said Dr Ahmed.

“The accredited world-class health management practices followed by ChildLife Foundation in Mayo are saving Punjab’s children from dying of preventable and treatable illnesses,” he said, adding that provision of quality care sets ChildLife Foundation apart in the landscape of children’s emergency care in Pakistan.

It is to be noted that ChildLife Foundation has been operational in Pakistan since 2011 and manages 11 children’s Emergency Rooms in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab in partnership with the respective governments. “ChildLife is set to replicate the unique telemedicine model throughout Punjab with certainty that it will be transformative for children’s survival and health, especially in the province’s rural areas,” said ChildLife’s Director Communications Ms Tabish Shahzad.

As part of the modernisation process, the existing infrastructure in the children’s ER in Mayo was upgraded. The ER is now equipped with WHO-recommended triage facilities and the latest medical equipment like cardiac monitors, phototherapy units, and infusion pumps. Qualified pharmacists operate the pharmacy 24/7, dispensing life-saving medicines free of cost.