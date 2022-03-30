PNCA happiness bazaar

Islamabad: Here is some good news for those looking for something to do with family and friends on the weekend. The Pakistan National Council of the Arts has organised the ‘Happiness Bazaar’ once again, on Saturday (April 2), at PNCA from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Go and explore the best small businesses from around the country before Ramazan begins, bringing shopping, food and fun to the twin cities at the latest edition of The Happiness Bazaar! Find unique, local products crafted with passion and love, sample the delicious food, and let the kids enjoy the activities.

This is a great chance to meet the makers behind some cult online brands and support small local businesses, many owned by women. The Happiness Bazaar is the first inclusive, family-friendly event of its kind and Covid-19 safety protocols are in place while you engage in some retail therapy and early Eid shopping!