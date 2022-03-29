Failing rulers use religion card like Imran: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the religion card should not be used, as religion is not a card, but a personal matter, and politics and religion could not be linked.

“When the rulers are incapable of fulfilling their promises, they start relying on religion, as the prime minister and his cabinet ministers are doing. “On the one hand, they talk about Riyasat-e-Madina, and on the other use abusive language,” he said while addressing a press conference outside Parliament House on Monday.

He said the prime minister was on the way out, and he was telling more lies in his last days. He said the opposition had sufficient numbers for the no-confidence motion, but the “coward prime minister” was running away from the contest. He said Imran Khan's government had ended already as “our numbers are not only complete, but in abundance. The allies cannot work with the government,” he added.

“Now, the no-confidence has been tabled and the process has started. We are getting rid of this selected government and progressing towards free and fair elections,” he said. “We would like to work with all the parties,” he added. While criticising the role of National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker, he said now the voting on the no-confidence has to take place within seven days and there is no way to escape or save the government.

In a reply to a question, he said “we will focus on the provinces after toppling the PM.” Regarding the PM speech of Sunday, the PPP chairman said Imran Khan yesterday said “Aaj Bhi Bhutto Zinda Hai”. He challenged the PM to show the piece of paper he was waving on Sunday at the public rally. “This would be the first time in history that any conspirator informs their target with a letter,” he said.

“Every politician will have to support the people for their own political future,” he said. He said the MQM would decide for itself. “We want for every stakeholder to Karachi to work together as it is necessary for the Pakistani economy and progress to focus on the problems of Karachi,” he said.

Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said the final week of Imran Khan as the prime minister had begun. “Bye, bye, Imran Khan’s final week as prime minister begun,” he tweeted after the Balochistan Awami Party announced joining the opposition in no-confidence motion against the PM.

Bilawal said the opposition presented vote of no-confidence against the PM in National Assembly. “Two government allies -- BAP & JWP -- have announced leaving the government. “More than enough rebel members seen and unseen have indicated their intent to vote against government. “Imran Khan’s final week as PM has begun. Bye, bye,” he tweeted.