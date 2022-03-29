Mustafa beats Waheed in junior squash C’ship

KARACHI: Mustafa qualified for the main round in the under-19 category in the 1st Torsam Khan junior squash championship at RKJK squash complex here on Monday.

In the qualifying round, he thrashed Abdullah Waheed 11-8, 11-4, 11-3 in 18 minutes. M Saif smashed Mohammad 11-7, 11-4, 11-8 and Shayyan defeated Qasim Qadir 11-6, 11-8, 11-6, while M Ali beat M Mahdi 11-8, 11-6, 11-5.

Abdullah Younas beat Hamza 11-4, 11-8, 11-6, Mubashir Khan thrashed M Shoaib 11-6, 11-4, 11-4, and Humza Zahid overpowered Abdul Haseeb 11-7, 11-9, 11-4.

Mir Awais smashed Ahad Imran 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 and Huraira Zafar beat Mahrab Khan 11-7, 11-4, 11-1.

In the first round of masters 40 plus category, Jahangir Khan (Junior) defeated M Mahdi 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 and Cavish Farrukh smashed Abdul Ahad 11-4, 11-8, 11-7.

Abdul Saeed beat Mansoor 11-7, 11-4, 11-3 and Muhibullah Khan defeated Farruk Butt 11-7, 11-6, 11-3.

M Arif beat Ashfaq 11-4, 11-4, 11-3 and Faisal Masiya overpowered Adnan Lateef 11-8, 7-11, 11-4, 11-8, while Imran Haroon won against Yousaf Subhani 11-4, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7.