PM showing fake chits to people: Fazl

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman leading the anti-govt rally in Islamabad. -Courtesy JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Sunday night ridiculed the claims of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he had received written threats to quit the government and said he was showing fake chits to people.

Addressing a sizable crowd of his party activists here, he said Imran Khan was a foreign agent and his time in the government had ended. “Today, you staged yet another drama that you received written threats. No chit can save you now. You are staging drams when your government is about to end,” he added.

Fazlur Rehman maintained that Imran Khan was now in the stranglehold of the combined opposition and he would not be spared. “Now nobody is going to save you and it will be our decision at which square you will be held accountable,” he observed.



He said that Imran Khan had been imposed on Pakistan and its people under an agenda of the United States to recognise Israel as a legitimate state. “We have foiled the US agenda and it will never succeed,” he maintained.

He said that it was the same agenda that Pervez Musharraf wanted to implement and Imran Khan was taking forward it which also included the closure of seminaries.

He alleged it was Imran Khan, not the opposition parties, who was using the religious card to win thehearts of people. On the demand of the crowd to proceed to D Chowk, he said nobody could stop them from reaching there but the opposition would abide by the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said that Imran Khan had staged a small public meeting (Jalsi) in Islamabad and it was evident that his days were numbered.