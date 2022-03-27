Nazim Jokhio murder case: Sindh governor asks FIA to arrest PPP’s MNA

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said he has told the Director General FIA to immediately arrest Pakistan People Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim at the airport, whenever he reaches Islamabad from Dubai in Nazim Jokhioâ€™s murder case.

In a video message released on Saturday, the Sindh governor said PPP’s MNA Jam Abdul Karim was wanted in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio, and had absconded from the trial and taken refuge in Dubai. He said he had come to know that the MNA was planning to attend the next NA session, adding that earlier he had written a letter to the Director-General of Federal Investigation Agency, asking him to act in accordance with the law. ‘‘I have written a letter to the DG FIA to immediately arrest the PPP’s MNA, whenever he lands at Islamabad Airport and hand him over to the Sindh Police,’’ he said.

Imran Ismail said the FIA would take actionas the MP is a declared absconder as his appearance was required in the court. Meanwhile, in a statement, Sindh Minister for Social Welfare, Sajid Jokhio, said the PPP’s lawmaker, Jam Abdul Karim, was being politically victimised. Sajid Jokhio said the MNA’s family had, never ever been involved in any criminal activity or oppression against the people. The Sindh minister reminded that the PPP’s MNA was granted a protective bail in the murder case and any violation of the court’s order would result in the residents of Malir taking to streets.