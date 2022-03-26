48th OIC CFMs summit a great success: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the 48th summit of OIC Conference of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) proved to be a great success.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the foreign ministers of 45 Muslim countries with their respective delegates and about 80 delegations from all over the world attended the OIC Conference of Foreign Ministers’ summit.

He said that 140 resolutions were adopted during the conference, and discussions were held in detail on the Kashmir and Palestine issues. “We are thankful to Allah Almighty and we also thank our brotherly Islamic countries for the way they came here and stood united with us,” he said.

“We also thank the Pakistan Army, security agencies, Islamabad Police and Punjab Police for the security arrangements on this important occasion,” he said. He said that Pakistan owns a very eminent place in the Islamic world, adding the entire Muslim world and our friendly countries were present in the Pakistan Day Parade. “China’s participation in the OIC and new corridors of cooperation will prove to be very beneficial for the Muslim countries,” he added.

He said that the 140 resolutions adopted at the OIC CFMs summit are not empty words but practical undertakings. “We are one of the founders of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Once again, the way the Islamic summit was held in Islamabad is reminiscent of the conference of Islamic leadership,” he said. He said Pakistan and all the Muslim countries are always ready to protect the sanctity of Harmain Al-Sharifain. “We want to send a message to the oppressed Kashmiri brothers that Islamabad stands by them,” he said. He said that India spent billions of dollars to disrupt the OIC CFMs summit. “We have evidence that our brotherly Islamic countries were approached, attempts were made to get the conference postponed, but our brotherly Islamic countries trusted Pakistan and made it successful,” he said.

He said the OIC’s two meeting have been held in Pakistan in a span of three months. Discussions with the delegations and foreign ministers of many countries were held on Paigham-e-Pakistan, he said. He said the Paigham-e-Pakistan, which was unanimously endorsed by Pakistan’s religious scholars, was appreciated by these countries.