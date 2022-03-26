ISLAMABAD: In connection with its ongoing mission to pacify its allies and ensure their support against the no-confidence resolution, submitted in the National Assembly by the joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi contacted a major ally, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ), on Friday.

After meeting Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leadership, Qureshi had a telephonic conversation with PMLQ leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. According to the party sources, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, along with Pervez Khattak, would meet Pervaiz Elahi at his residence in Lahore today (Saturday) at 2pm. He would convey an important message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Chaudhry brothers, according to sources.

Earlier, a delegation of PTI leaders met the Muttahida leadership. After Prime Minister Khan was informed during a meeting that the allies had decided to join the opposition camp, he sent senior PTI leaders to meet the heads of ally parties, and assure them that their reservations would be addressed. He hoped the allies would return to the government and support him in the National Assembly on the voting day.