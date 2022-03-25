PTI accused of using state resources to manipulate polls

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtun- khwa Assembly Sardar Mohammad Yousaf on Thursday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was using the state resources to manipulate the local government elections.
“The PTI lawmakers and federal Minister Railways Azam Khan Swati have been utilising the government machinery and resources to woo voters,” he told a public gathering held in Ganglan area here.
Sardar Yousaf, who also remained the federal minister Haj and religious affairs in PMLN last government, said the PTI had faced a crushing defeat in the first phase of the local government elections. “The people will teach a lesson to the PTI in the second phase of the elections as the country has been passing through record recession, inflation and unemployment,” Sardar Yausaf said. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan deceived the people in the name of Nia Pakistan, 0.5 million homes and 1 million jobs.
“The former premier Nawaz Sharif would soon come back to the country and lead the nation,” he added. Three die in separate incidents: Three people, including a minor child, were killed in different incidents here on Thursday. A three-year-old boy, stated to be the son of Mohammad Ashraf, slipped into the hot water in the Mungal Machipole area of the district.
