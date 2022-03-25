Commendation certificates distributed

LAHORE:A ceremony was held at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Thursday, in recognition of the best performance of Police and Communication Officers in Pakistan Super League Seventh Edition.

CCPO Lahore distributed appreciation letters among DSPs, commendation certificates and cash awards among Police Communication Officers, including Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, ASIs, senior traffic wardens and wardens. The officers of Operations, Emergency Response and Dispatch Centres, Emergency Helpline 15 were included among the recipients.