Kesha opens up about facing serious injury during show

Kesha reflects on getting into painful accident while performing

Kesha shared rare insights on getting into a serious injury while performing and still managing to finish her show.

The 38-year-old popstar looked back on tearing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) earlier in her career while performing a show at Dubai, in a recent podcast interview.

"It was hard for me. I remember I tore my ACL on stage. That was brutal, and in like song three or something. I was playing a festival in Dubai and I tore my ACL and I f------ got up and I played guitar and I sang and I finished the f------ show," said the Die Young hitmaker on Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky on Tuesday, July 8.

"Are you serious?" Monica asked to which Kesha replied, "Yes. 'Cause I'm a bad b--ch," prompting the host to laugh.

Kesha went on to add, "But I wake up the next day and I'm like, 'Wow, I am such a f------monster badass. And I wake up and there's an article on TMZ saying I was drunk at the show."

The Cannibal songstress then added, "Literally, Abso-f------lutely never have one drink before a show ever. Well, I did one time, the first time I played Lollapalooza in 2009. And after that, I literally did that one time and I was like 'Okay I'm never doing that again. I'm never drinking before a show.'"

"So like things like that have hurt me and that people think that I don't know that [they] hurt my feelings," said the Praying singer.

The host expressed her condolences, saying, "I'm sorry for what you've had to go through.”

However, Kesha thinks of her negative experiences as something that shape us into being her best self.

She said, "And like would we both be sitting here had we not gone through those things? Probably not. And it has made us into the people that we are. And you seem like a f------- badass. I know I'm a f-------badass."