PML-N reschedules long march

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif addresses press conference along with others at PML-N Secretariat in Federal Capital on March 22. -ONLINE

LAHORE: The PML-N rescheduled its long march, which now would start on March 26, from Lahore.

The party sources said the decision to change the schedule of the long march named ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ was taken in an online party meeting chaired by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

The sources said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had permitted the change of the date of the march, which was earlier scheduled to start on March 24. Now the march will start from PML-N secretariat in Model Town on March 26 and reach Islamabad on March 28.

A special container for Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was ready and would lead the march which will travel on GT Road and all the party leaders, MNAs, MPAs, ticket holders and district heads were directed to start mobilising workers and supporters to reach the welcome camps as per the new schedule.



MNAs, MPAs, ticket holders and office bearers of Lahore were directed to reach Model Town to be part of the caravan led by Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.

The leadership further directed the party MNAs, MPAs, ticket holders and office bearers to make alternative plans in case the government tried to create hurdles on their way to Islamabad. PML-N stalwarts, including PML-N’s Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Khwaja Saad Raffique, Pervaiz Rashid, Ayaz Sadiq, Javed Latif and other central leaders were given different tasks for the upcoming event.

Party sources said Maryam Nawaz allotted different colours to the female parliamentarians and they were asked to mobilise female workers. The female party leaders who were assigned responsibilities for the upcoming event included MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt, Ayesha Raza, Kiran Dar, Sania Ashiq, Sumbal Malik Hussain, Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Bushra Butt, Kanwal Pervez, Rukhsana Kausar and Rahat Afza.

They added that the party leadership had also directed the male parliamentarians, ticket holders and local leaders to bring at least 1,000 male and 250 female workers with them. They further said that all the leaders were directed to move in groups with their workers to avoid any possible arrest and to break any siege. Besides, the workers were also directed to stage sit-in wherever they were stopped.

Meanwhile, PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb dubbed Imran ‘Captain Inflation’ and said the only last card and surprise of captain Inflation was his resignation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, she said Captain Inflation had been clean bowled and was ranting as always because of the sole loser he was. She said Imran wanted to uproot the so-called 3 wickets and wanted to take them home on his way out after being clean bowled.

The former information minister said Captain Inflation's fear and obsession with Shehbaz Sharif would not ever end and he would keep saying his name in paranoia even after he was kicked out of the Prime Minister's office.

She asked Imran to stop his threatening rants and to muster up courage to call the NA session and play by the rules. She said only then he would find out that this match would not go down the wire to the last ball.

“A surprise awaits him on the playing field,” she told him. How he could even play till the last ball when the coward Captain Inflation was too scared to even walk into the playing field, she said.

She asked Captain Inflation to stop his aggression against the constitution of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan. He gave Pakistanis surprises of Inflation, unemployment, looting and lies.

Captain Inflation knew that he could only win in a lying match not in the no-confidence vote, she said adding Imran's entire party had fallen like a house of cards while he boasted about holding the best card for last, whereas the only cards he was holding, were the jokers.