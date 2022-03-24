KP float attracts spectators in Pakistan Day Parade

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa float erected by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) was the centre of attraction for the spectators, which exhibited the culture, tourism potential, historic and heritage sites of the province in the Pakistan Day Parade on Wednesday.

Like other provinces, the KP float, which was beautifully decorated with the emblems of traditional turban, lofty mountainous range, Khattak dance, rabab, cultural and tourism potential, historic and heritage sites paraded on Pakistan Day in Islamabad. The KP float depicting the historic Balahisar Fort, Bab-e-Khyber, Mahabat Khan Mosque, Shandur Polo Ground, one of the highest playgrounds in the world, ancient Buddhism religion, Kalash Valley vulture and others mesmerized the audience while going slowly in front them.

Bala Hissar, also spelt Bala Hisar, is a historic fortress located in Peshawar. First mentioned by 7th-century explorer Xuanzang, the fort was used as a royal residence for the Durrani Empire since 1747.

The float also carried traditional turban, Peshawari Patkha or turban, national flag, lofty Tirich Mir 7708 meter mountain top, while a tunnel near Abbottabad on Hazara Motorway could be seen in the foothill.

Agriculture Park established in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan Tribal district, also depicted on the float to show that farming was boosting with the passage of time after the restoration of peace in the region.