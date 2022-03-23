Pakistan wheelchair tennis team secures 4th position

KARACHI: Pakistan’s wheelchair tennis team secured fourth position in Asia at ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier Cup that concluded at Megasaray Tennis Academy in Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday.

Malaysia secured first position and Australia got second while Iraq and Pakistan finished third and fourth, respectively.

Pakistan’s team comprising Fida Hussain, Muhammad Irfan and Asif Abbasi managed to reach the semifinals of the event despite participating for the first time in any international event.

The team defeated India but lost to Malaysia and earned second place in the Group A. In the semifinals, Pakistan lost a well-fought match to Australia.