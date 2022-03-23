Shaukat Khanum launches Zakat collection drive

LAHORE : Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres (SKMCH&RC) have launched their Zakat campaign for 2022.
On this occasion, acting CEO Dr M Aasim Yusuf said, “We treat Zakat as a sacred trust, and have always taken all possible steps to ensure that the utilisation of Zakat complies with Islamic injunctions regarding utilisation for Zakat-eligible patients. Zakat funds are used for the medical treatment of deserving patients, and not for other expenses such as construction. SKMCH&RC has independent certification confirming that its Zakat processes are Shariah-compliant.” Dr Aasim Yusuf also gave an overview of the impact of charity over the last year, highlighting, “In 2021, we treated approximately 40,000 patients at our facilities and the generous support of our donors enabled us to provide financially supported treatment worth Rs9.7 billion to over 75 percent of our cancer patients.
The proportion of Zakat collections in this was approximately Rs5.1 billion, which reaffirms that Zakat funds are completely exhausted on providing direct patient care within the same year they are collected.”
LAHORE: An accused of murder case escaped from Sessions Court on Tuesday. The accused M Ali was brought from Kot...
LAHORE : The 52nd Punjab Cabinet meeting met under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar reposed a complete trust on the CM and...
LAHORE :: Water and Sanitation Agency , Aab-e-Pak Authority and various educational institutions held walks, seminars...
LAHORE :: Railway on Tuesday carried out an operation against illegal occupants at level crossing 5-B Taj Bagh on...
LAHORE : The Punjab government Tuesday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of...
LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority continued its grand operation against adulterators to make Punjab adulteration-free...
Comments