Several DSPs reshuffled in KP

PESHAWAR: As many as 15 deputy superintendents of police (DPs) were transferred and given new assignments on Monday.

According to a notification, DSP Murad Ali was placed at the disposal of the regional police officer of Bannu. Aneela Naz was posted DSP Traffic Peshawar, Asmat Ara and Hamida Bano were placed at the disposal of DIG Training.

Rozia Altaf was placed at the disposal of the special security unit for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Mustafa Kamal was placed at the disposal of DIG Special Branch.

Besides, Yasir Aman was transferred to Dera Ismail Khan region, Mohammad Maaroof to Capital City Police, Ali Gohar to Special Branch, Mohammad Ilyas was placed at the disposal of additional IG operations, Arshad Khan was sent to Malakand region, Mohammad Ismail to the Bannu region, Rashid Ahmad to Malakand, Mazhar Jahan to Counter-Terrorism Department and Falak Nawaz was transferred to police access service.