Brathwaite thwarts England bid for victory

BRIDGETOWN: West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was again a gigantic roadblock that England could not dislodge as the second test ended in a tense draw in Barbados on Sunday.
England declared in enough time to give themselves 65 overs to bowl out West Indies a second time and picked up five wickets inside 45 overs, including three by spinner Jack Leach.
But a singing Barmy Army in typically good voice could not quite inspire the visitors across the finish line as West Indies finished on 135 for five.
Though England were the better team overall, the match will be best remembered for the remarkable batting performances by Brathwaite.
After stoically occupying the crease for almost 12 hours in scoring 160 from 489 balls in the first innings, he was there at the bitter end on Sunday, unconquered on 56, having spent all but about one hour on the field over five long days.
“The pitch at times with the harder ball was difficult, but I stuck to my plans, which was to play as straight and late as possible,” Brathwaite said.
“I’ve put in a lot of work through the years and to do it at home for me is a pleasing feeling with my family here. I’m very happy and thankful.”
Joe Root acknowledged the performance of his counterpart.
“Kraigg played brilliantly again,” said the England captain.
A 282-run victory target was never a realistic possibility for West Indies in a contest that followed a remarkably similar trajectory to the first test.
England declared setting West Indies a winning target of 286 from 71 overs in that contest in Antigua which was ultimately drawn.
A week later England picked up three wickets inside 13 overs, and later got their fifth wicket when Leach had Jason Holder caught for a 24-ball duck in the 45th over, at which point the visitors must have fancied their chances.
Score Board
England won the toss
England 1st Innings 507/9d
West Indies 1st Innings 411 all out
England 2nd Innings 185/6d
West Indies 2nd Innigs (Target: 282 runs)
Brathwaite (c) not out 56
Campbell c Lees b Leach 10
Brooks c Root b Mahmood 4
Bonner c Root b Mahmood 3
Blackwood c Bairstow b Leach 27
Holder c Lawrence b Leach 0
Joshua † not out 30
Extras: (b 1, lb 2, nb 2) 5
Total: (65 Ov, RR: 2.07) 135/5
Did not bat: Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales
Fall: 1-14, 5.6 ov, 2-23, 8.6 ov, 3-39, 12.1 ov, 4-89, 36.5 ov, 5-93, 44.3 ov
Bowling: Chris Woakes 4-0-11-0, Matthew Fisher 2-1-4-0, Jack Leach 25-13-36-3, Saqib Mahmood 8-2-21-2, Joe Root 6-3-15-0, Ben Stokes 7-2-9-0, Dan Lawrence 13-4-36-0,
Man of the match: Kraigg Brathwaite
Result: Match drawn
Test Debut: Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood
Umpires: Joel Wilson, Nigel Duguid
