A very happy Nauroz!

Rawalpindi: ‘The News’, wishes all its readers who are celebrating the coming of Spring, a happy, peaceful and blessed Nauroz! May you have a wonderful time with family; all near and dear ones and your friends who make life special! Though spring has been in the air recently, the first official day of spring is cause for a celebration, especially after the harsh winter - as well as the stressful two years of the pandemic that plagued our lives. Enjoy!

And for those who are not so familiar with this annual celebration - Nauroz (new day) is the Iranian New Year, also known as the Persian New Year, which begins on the spring equinox, marking the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian solar calendar. With Iranian and Zoroastrian origins, it has been celebrated by diverse communities for over 3,000 years in Western Asia, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, the Balkans, and South Asia. A secular holiday for most celebrants of several different faiths, it remains a holy day for Zoroastrians, Bahá ís, and some Muslim communities.