Two groups exchange fire over land dispute

LANDIKOTAL: Two groups exchanged gun fire over the land dispute in Landikotal; however, no casualty was reported.

Local sources said that the family of Haji Shah Jamal Pirokhel had a land dispute with Mukhtarkhel tribe since long. Mukhtarkhel tribesmen opened gunfire when the other party started construction work on the disputed land. Both sides used small and automatic weapons and after an hour of gun shots, the police reached the spot to control the situation. No casualty was reported in the incident, police said.

Meanwhile, one party of the land dispute led by Safeerullah, Safiullah, Nisar Khan, Noor Jan, Shah Mast Khan, and Wahab Khan told a press conference here in Landikotal Press Club that they had filed a case in the court to stop construction work on the disputed land.

They said that despite the stay order, the rival party did not stop construction work. They said the case was underway in the court and police should stop construction. The Mukhtarkhel tribe elders alleged that Landikotal police were taking side and not obeying the court order.

They said that if police failed to stop the construction work on the disputed land, the situation could lead to bloodshed between the rival parties. They added that if any untoward incident happened, local police would be responsible for it. The speakers said they want a peaceful solution of the dispute, which was not possible without the local authorities and police role.