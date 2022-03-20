US refuses to respond to PM’s criticism of EU envoys

WASHINGTON: Days after Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement against the European Union envoys based in Islamabad, the White House on Friday refused to give a clear response on the matter.

PM Imran Khan’s remarks had triggered a controversy with many slamming the premier for his public outburst against the EU nations and putting Pakistan’s relations with the West at risk.

The PM had lashed out at the EU nations after the envoys urged Pakistan to join the world in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. During a briefing at White House, the spokesperson was asked to comment on the Pakistani premier’s recent statement after his Russia visit that “he will not be a slave of America like other politicians do", Press Secretary Jen Psaki said: “We have a long relationship with Pakistan, and that is a relationship we’ll continue through diplomatic channels. So I don’t have any more comments on that.”

To another question about the phone call between Pakistani PM and US President Joe Biden which is also a matter of contention between the two governments, Psaki said, “I don’t have any update on a planned call or engagement.”

“Obviously, we engage with Pakistan and a range of leaders at a number of levels through the State Department, through our national security team. But in terms of a call or engagement with the President, I don’t have anything to predict on that front,” she stated.