PTI serves notice on 13 estranged MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday issued show-cause notices to its 13 estranged MNAs and asked them to appear before parliamentary party leader PM Imran Khan for explanation till March 26.

The members against whom action has been taken include Ramesh Kumar, Wajiha Qamar, Sardar Riaz Mahmood Mazari, Amir Talal Gopang, Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan, Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Afzal Khan Dhandla, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Ahmed Hussain Dehar, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Nawab Sher Wasir, Nuzhat Pathan and Noor Alam Khan.

In the notice, issued by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, these members have been asked to appear before media and according to these reports, “you have split from the PTI parliamentary party and become part of the opposition, which has initiated a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.”

“These reports have neither been denied by you nor has any explanation been given in this connection. Article 63-A of the Constitution obliges you to follow the party instructions. You are being given an opportunity to present your case before the leader of the parliamentary party in the National Assembly. You can present your explanation before Imran Khan, the leader of the parliamentary party, on or before March 26 at 2 o'clock,” the notice reads.