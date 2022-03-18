Iqra varsity honours 598 graduates

Islamabad : Degree awarding ceremony of Iqra University was held at the Sector H-9 campus, where degrees, gold medals and awards were conferred upon as many as 598 graduates of the university. The ceremony was marked with deep appreciation from teachers and parents, says a press release.

The Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony, while the officials of Iqra University Chancellor Hunaid Hussain Lakhani, Vice Chancellor Dr. Waseem Qazi, Project Director Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Vice President Dr. Muhammad Islam were also present on the occasion.

Students from different departments including Fashion and Design, Social Science, Computing and Technology and Electronic Engineering received their degrees. Bachelors, Masters and PhD’s degrees were awarded out of which 59 were gold medalist. At the end of the convocation, the Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal addressed the congregation and congratulated the students and their parents.