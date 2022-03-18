Rehman, Zoahib, Hajra win in Punjab Junior Tennis

LAHORE: Abdur Rehman stunned rising star No 2 seed Zohaib Afzal Malik in U-12 semifinal in the Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.
In the other semifinal, Zohaib Malik outplayed Abdur Rehman in U-14 semifinal
In the U-12 semifinals, Abdur Rehman wonn the crucial encounter by 8-3. The second semifinal of the U-12 category was won by Umer Jawad, who overwhelmed spirited Ismail Aftab by 8-1.
Zohaib Afzal Malik then took sweet revenge in the U-14 semifinals against the same U-12 opponent – Abdur Rehman – by outpacing him with a good margin of 8-2.
Young Hajra Sohail played superb tennis during the boys/girls U-10 final against Mustafa Uzair and dominated the title clash in great style, winning the final by 8-2. In the U-18 semifinals, Hassan Ali routed Amir Mazari 8-4 while Asad Zaman outclassed Zaeem Ghafoor 8-1.
