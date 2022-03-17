If opposition assures ministries, Rasheed, Fawad to support no-trust against PM: Saeed Ghani

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani said that federal ministers including Sheikh Rasheed and Fawad Chaudhry would agree to give vote of no-trust against Prime Minister Imran Khan if they were assured by the opposition of their ministerial posts afterward.

“Imran Khan’s exit from power has become certain as now only a miraculous development could save him,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday along with the PPP Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki.

Saeed Ghani said that they would not allow a show of hooliganism by the ruling party to sabotage the peaceful execution of any constitutional process in the country. He said the sorry state of affairs of the national economy during the present regime was proved by the fact that the prime minister in the past three-and-a-half years had changed seven FBR chairmen, five finance secretaries, and four finance ministers.

He said the incumbent federal finance minister just a few days before assuming the ministerial post had said that the national economy had been in a shambles, as several years were required to rectify it. Ghani opined that people in every nook and corner of the country had been facing excruciating economic conditions as their purchasing power had almost vanished.

He said the current account deficit had increased to the record level as serious export-import imbalance exposed the prime minister’s claim regarding improvement in the economic situation of the country.

Ghani said that PM had changed the inspector-general of Police in Punjab after every few months as each time Imran Khan had claimed that the new IG was a competent officer, as he would bring marked improvement in the law and order of the province.

He said the billionaires associated with the construction sector and other industries had been given complete freedom by the present regime to invest in the country without disclosing their sources of income whereas there was no welfare scheme for the common people, workers, and farmers.

The Sindh information minister said the majority portion of the Pakistani population was dependent upon the agriculture sector but the farmers had been facing hardships as they did not get fertilizer.

Ghani mentioned that the Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi in his latest TV interview had conceded that Asif Ali Zardari did possess the support of over 172 MNAs. “The opposition in the National Assembly has the support of over 172 lawmakers as the no-confidence motion is bound to succeed even if the allies of the PTI’s government do not join the opposition parties,” he said.

To a question, Saeed Ghani said that both PPP and MQM had agreed to start the long-term working relationship in the best interest of the country. He hoped that both MQM and PPP would reach an understanding for mutual cooperation after signing an accord. Ghani, however, clarified that the MQM in its talks with the PPP did not demand ministerial posts or the post of the governor in Sindh. He said the PPP had agreed to all the points raised by the MQM in the talks.