ECNEC approves 75pc pay raise for development projects staff

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved 75 percent pay raise for directly recruited employees of development projects. Shaukat Tarin, minister for Finance and Revenue chaired the meeting, where the ministry of Planning,

Development and Special Initiatives submitted a summary regarding revised standardised pay packages for the staff directly recruited under development projects.

“The ECNEC after due deliberation approved to enhance the Project Pay Scale (PPS) at rate of 75 percent,” a statement said.

Now the Ministry of Finance would issue notification to this effect, following which the revised pay scale for working contract employees for development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) would be implemented.

ECNEC also approved a summary regarding appropriate allocation of total budget outlay in PSDP projects for running effective media campaign.

This would allow the government to create awareness about policies, projects and initiatives aimed at socioeconomic development and welfare of the people.

A summary on Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETP-KP) was also presented.

The project aims at improving income of rural households through multi-sectoral interventions in agribusiness development and employment promotion.

It would be implemented throughout 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for poverty reduction and food and nutrition security of rural communities. The ECNEC approved the project at a cost of Rs30.265 billion, including IFAD loan of Rs17.565 billion, the provincial government share of Rs4.712 billion and beneficiaries share of Rs7.988 billion with a project gestation period of seven years (2022-2029).

ECNEC also approved Rs38.372 billion Greater Thal Canal Project (Phase-II) after detailed discussion on the basis of first four recommendations.

The ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives had submitted a summary on recommendations

after holding meetings with representatives of the governments of Sindh and Punjab on Greater Thal Canal Project (Phase-II). The project was approved in principle by the ECNEC on December 22, 2021.