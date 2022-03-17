Best security to be provided to Aussie team

LAHORE:A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary, IG Punjab Police, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Commissioner Lahore and other officers attended the meeting. The Chief Secretary and IG also gave a briefing in the meeting. The meeting finalised the arrangements for the Australian cricket team's upcoming tour to Lahore. Law Minister Basharat Raja said that the Australian team would stay in Lahore from March 17 to 26. He said that best security arrangements will be made for the visiting team. “There should be minimal traffic problems when the teams leave the hotel for the stadium”.

Lahore police will provide full security on the occasion of Pakistan-Australia cricket Test match in the City. According to the security plan, more than 8,000 personnel including 10 SPs, 31 SDPOs, 77 SHOs, 332 upper subordinates will be on duty. DIG Operations said that 45 teams of Elite Force, 204 teams of Dolphin Squad and 107 teams of Police Response Unit will be patrolling around airport, private hotel, Gaddafi Stadium and the route. A mock exercise was conducted at the Central Police Office on Wednesday to check the security arrangements at night in which the Special Protection Unit, Elite Force and Punjab Police personnel participated.