Tahir Ashrafi terms corruption, extremism twin threats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister Pakistan on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi appealed to the leaders of the opposition to hold their long-march after March 24.

While talking to media after meetings with ambassadors of different Islamic countries, PUC Chairman Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that OIC Foreign Ministers' Council Summit will be held as per programme and arrangements in this regard has been completed.

He said that Pakistan will continue its efforts for the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah. “From March 19, guests will start coming to Islamabad to participate in OIC Foreign Ministers' Council Summit, which will be held on 22nd March 2022,” he said, adding that all the dignitaries of the Muslim world will also attend 'Pakistan Day Parade' on 23rd March 2022.

He said that the guests from all over the Islamic world will return on March 24. “All the respective arrangements are being finalised under the supervision of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi,” he said.

Meanwhile, addressing the Young Parliamentarians Forum Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan has a right to all of us, with mutual respect and affection, we can repay this right. He said that the beauty of Pakistani society is that people of all religions live here, extremists are less than one percent and the extremist elements can never succeed.

Earlier, addressing a conference on promoting peace here on Tuesday, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan has a right over all of us, we can fulfill this right with mutual respect and love. “People of all religions live here in peace and harmony,” he said.

He said that only the moderate forces get popularity among the people, extremism is a disease and the scourge of corruption is also in our country. He gave the message to the young generation that they should play their role in this regard, by recognising their role for the betterment of society and the country. ”The young generation is the future of our country, no one will come from outside to fix the problems of the country,” he said.

He said the situation of interfaith harmony is much better here than in the various foreign countries. “People from abroad and faithful of different religions when visit Pakistan used to state that the image of Pakistan is not presented properly outside,” he said.

Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that our Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised voice regarding 'Namoose-e-Risalat' in the United Nations which has also been endorsed by the world leaders. He said that the state has been playing its role for the elimination of sectarian and extremist elements, it is also the duty of the common citizens to play their respective role in this regard. “Teachings of Islam required us to promote unity, harmony and brotherhood,” he said.

Ashrafi said that Islam has commanded for best upbringing of daughters, due to lack of dowry, daughters are usually keep sitting at home today without marriages. “I specially appeal to the youth to launch a campaign to eradicate the scourge of dowry so that this scourge can be eradicated from our society,” he said.